Daniel Boloca headshot

Daniel Boloca Injury: Unavailable for first official game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:56am

Boloca (knee) wasn't called up for Monday's cup fixture versus Cesena and hasn't featured in any pre-season contest.

Boloca underwent a relatively minor knee surgery back in February after trying a conservative therapy for a while and hasn't been seen since. He's a safe bet to open the campaign on the shelf. Vasilije Adzic, Darryl Bakola and Luca Lipani have been sharing duties in the two spots next to Nemanjia Matic throughout the summer, as the future of Kristian Thorstvedt is uncertain.

Daniel Boloca
Sassuolo
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