Daniel Braganca headshot

Daniel Braganca Injury: Suffers ACL tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Braganca is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, according to his club.

Braganca will be out for the rest of the season and likely the first few months of the next season, as he suffered a torn ACL ahead of Tuesday's UCL match. This is a tough blow for the club after he appeared in every UCL match he has been fit for this campaign. He will hope recovery goes to plan, with a return likely set for October or November.

Daniel Braganca
Sporting CP
