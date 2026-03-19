Daniel Braganca headshot

Daniel Braganca News: Supplies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Daniel Braganca assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-0 win versus Glimt.

Daniel Braganca assisted the final Sporting CP goal Tuesday as they earned a resounding 5-0 (5-3) win over Bodo Glimt to earn a place in the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to his assist, the substitute contributed two interceptions and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 52 minutes of play. A knee injury has limited Daniel Braganca to four appearances (one start) throughout the 2025/26 UCL campaign.

Daniel Braganca
Sporting CP
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