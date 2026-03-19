Daniel Braganca News: Supplies assist in win

Daniel Braganca assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-0 win versus Glimt.

Daniel Braganca assisted the final Sporting CP goal Tuesday as they earned a resounding 5-0 (5-3) win over Bodo Glimt to earn a place in the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to his assist, the substitute contributed two interceptions and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 52 minutes of play. A knee injury has limited Daniel Braganca to four appearances (one start) throughout the 2025/26 UCL campaign.