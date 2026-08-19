Daniel Budesca News: Sent on loan

Budesca has been loaned to Cordoba from Villarreal, according to his parent club.

Busceda is on the move for the 2026/27 season, as the defender is off to the lower tiers of Spanish football with Cordoba. This will be a good move for the defender as he is likely to see useful minutes he wouldn't have seen with Villarreal. He has only featured for the first team once before, although an extension just a day ago likely signifies more time is coming his way in future seasons.