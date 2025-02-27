Daniel Cardenas Injury: Not expected to be available
Cardenas (illness) is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Sevilla, according to El Partido De La Una.
Cardenas has dealt with the flu throughout the week, and while he's not dealing with a severe case of illness based on recent reports, he might not be ready to play this weekend. Even if he's available, his fantasy upside is close to minimal since he's just the backup behind Augusto Batalla.
