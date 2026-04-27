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Daniel Cardenas News: Allows three against Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Cardenas had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Cardenas continues in a starting role for a third match Sunday, earning a solid five saves but still conceding three goals. This comes after a clean sheet last outing, still with only one in his three appearances. The club is now set for a midweek Conference League match before facing Getafe on Sunday.

Daniel Cardenas
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