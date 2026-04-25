Daniel Cardenas News: First clean sheet in win

Daniel Cardenas made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 1-0 victory against Espanyol.

Daniel Cardenas made four saves and three clearances Thursday to record his first clean sheet of the campaign in Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 road victory over Espanyol. The backup keeper has relieved starter Augusto Batalla in Rayo Vallecano's most recent two fixtures due to suspension and a thing injury. If Batalla remains on the shelf, expect Cardenas to make his third appearance of the campaign Sunday when Rayo Vallecano hosts Real Sociedad.