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Daniel Cardenas News: First clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Daniel Cardenas made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 1-0 victory against Espanyol.

Daniel Cardenas made four saves and three clearances Thursday to record his first clean sheet of the campaign in Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 road victory over Espanyol. The backup keeper has relieved starter Augusto Batalla in Rayo Vallecano's most recent two fixtures due to suspension and a thing injury. If Batalla remains on the shelf, expect Cardenas to make his third appearance of the campaign Sunday when Rayo Vallecano hosts Real Sociedad.

Daniel Cardenas
Rayo Vallecano
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