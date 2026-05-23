Daniel Edelman News: Adds late insurance goal
Edleman scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), creating a chance and making three interceptions during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.
Edelman found the back of the net in the 90th minute adding a late insurance goal while leading his side in interceptions. The goal was the first this season for the midfielder as he's combined for three shots, three tackles and seven clearances over his last three appearances.
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