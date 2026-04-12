Daniel Edelman News: Assists with lone chance created
Edelman had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.
Edelman set up Timo Baumgartl in the 61st minute assisting the game tying goal. The midfielder has two assists from two chances created to go along with two shots, two crosses and six tackles over his last three starts.
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