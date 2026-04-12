Daniel Edelman headshot

Daniel Edelman News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Edelman had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.

Edelman set up Timo Baumgartl in the 61st minute assisting the game tying goal. The midfielder has two assists from two chances created to go along with two shots, two crosses and six tackles over his last three starts.

Daniel Edelman
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Edelman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Edelman See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024