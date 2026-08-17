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Daniel Edelman News: Opens scoring on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Edelman scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Edelman netted the opener in the seventh minute assisted by Conrad Wallem. Edelman recorded 36 passes and also contributed defensively with two clearances, one interception and one tackle. This was just his second goal this campaign.

Daniel Edelman
St. Louis City SC
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