Daniel Edelman News: Provides assist in win

Edelman assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus New England Revolution.

Edelman took advantage of a defensive slip to steal the ball and pass it to Simon Becher for the 29th-minute equalizer in the weekend clash. The midfielder opened his assisting count after being more consistently involved in defensive tasks over the initial stretch of the season. He has seen plenty of action in a central role, and his team's decent possession numbers have allowed him to rack up more than 40 passes in four of his five starts.