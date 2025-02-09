Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Fila

Daniel Fila News: Takes two shots against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Fila drew one foul and registered two shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Fila was passable in his debut with Venezia, and the fact that he was quickly fielded over Christian Gytkjaer and Marko Maric bodes well for his minutes going forward. The starting job next to either Gaetano Pio Oristanio or John Yeboah is up for grabs after the departure of Joel Pohjanpalo.

Daniel Fila
Venezia
