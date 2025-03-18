Daniel Gazdag Injury: Selected by Hungary

Gazdag has been called up by the Hungarian national team and is not an option for Sarurday's match against St. Louis.

Gazdag is set to take place in two World Cup qualifier's with Hungary over the next week, playing om March 20 and 23. This will leave him out over the weekend, which will force a change as he is a regular starter, with Indiana Vassilev as a possible replacement. He will look to return against Miami on March 29, his expected return date.