Daniel Gazdag News: Latches onto cross in win

Gazdag met a deep cross at the back post, deftly redirecting the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle Saturday as Philadelphia eased past Orlando City in a 4-2 victory. The effort represented the lone shot attempt for Gazdag who also registered two chances created over his 84 minutes of play. Gazdag will likely continue to be the main attacking force for Philadelphia, having scored at least 15 goals in each of the past three seasons.