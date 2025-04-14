Daniel Gazdag News: Makes Crew debut

Gazdag created one chance and recorded one interception in Sunday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Gazdag subbed onto the pitch at halftime to make his Columbus debut just days after his shocking trade from Philadelphia. He scored a nice goal late in the second half, but it was ruled out for being clearly offside. He also created one chance and intercepted one pass in his 45 minutes of action. It's only a matter of time for him to find a consistent place in the starting XI where he can benefit from and contribute to Columbus' potent attack.