Daniel Gazdag News: Scores first goal with Columbus

Gazdag scored a penalty goal, had six shots (one on target), created one chance and drew four fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Gazdag finally scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus after 16 games. Just after the half-hour mark, the attacker converted a penalty suffered by himself to break the deadlock. He kept pushing for another goal, pacing his team in shots attempted, but accuracy wasn't there during the second frame. After putting to an end such a long scoreless streak and scoring for the third time this season, Gazdag will hope to keep adding to his numbers and at least reach double digits in scoring as he did in each of the previous three campaigns.