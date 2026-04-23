Daniel Gazdag News: Scores opener Wednesday

Gazdag scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gazdag opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 40th minute assisted by Hugo Picard. It marked his first goal of the season as he's seemingly still struggling to find his sea legs in Columbus. He finished the match with two shots and one chance created before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Sekou Bangoura. The Crew will need Gazdag to find his form on the attack as star striker Wessam Abou Ali (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.