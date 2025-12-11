Gazdag was traded from the Union to Columbus at the start of the season but struggled to find his form. He managed only four goals and three assists across his appearances with the Crew, eventually losing his starting spot near the final matches of the season. This was a sharp decline from his 2024 performance, when he scored 17 goals for Philadelphia. While this may have been a transitional setback, Gazdag will need to adapt quickly and prove his value if he hopes to reclaim a starting role in 2026.