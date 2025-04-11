Daniel Gazdag News: Traded to Columbus

Gazdag has been traded from Philadelphia to Columbus in exchange for a guaranteed $4,000,000. Additionally, the club may acquire up to an additional $500,000 if certain performances metrics are met.

This one comes as a shocking move, as it's not common to see star players getting traded in the league and midway through the season. Gazdag was an absolute star for Philadelphia and should play a huge role in Columbus as well, as he could form a deadly attacking combo with Diego Rossi. Gazdag leaves Philadelphia as the club's all-time leading scorer, netting 59 goals and adding 31 assists across 125 total appearances with the franchise across five seasons.