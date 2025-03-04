Daniel Gazdag News: Two assists in win
Gazdag assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.
Gazdag produced his first two assists of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia. This was his first multiple assist game since last August when he last faced Cincinnati in the regular season. With him still on penalties as well, we could continue to see this type of production going forward.
