Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Allows one goal in win
Heuer Fernandes had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Wolfsburg.
Fernandes conceded from the spot and made two errors that luckily only led to shots rather than goals. Five games without a clean sheet now, a stark contrast to the three he kept in the four games before that run. Saturday against fellow promotion side Koln offers the chance to turn things aroud.
