Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Allows three Saturday

Fernandes had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen.

Fernandes made a total of seven goals, while seeing three go during the tough loss to Werder on Saturday. He's allowed 19 goals on 36 saves in the last 10 appearances, failing to keep a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will look for some better luck against Hoffenheim on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.