Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Concedes once Saturday

Fernandes registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Fernandes conceded one goal Saturday, a Said El Mala header in the 45th minute which served as the equalizer. It marked his third consecutive match where he conceded exactly one goal. He faces a very difficult matchup Saturday at Dortmund, a side which has scored 55 goals through 26 matches this season.