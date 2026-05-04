Daniel Heuer Fernandes headshot

Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Four saves during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Heuer Fernandes registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fernandes stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent throughout the match and shut Frankfurt down repeatedly. He stood tall on multiple occasions, and even though he was denied the clean sheet he was arguably the player of the match.

Daniel Heuer Fernandes
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