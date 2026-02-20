Daniel Heuer Fernandes headshot

Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Holds on for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:09pm

Fernandes allowed a goal while making two saves during Friday's 1-1 draw with Mainz.

Fernandes allowed the opening goal of the match in the 42nd minute but held Mainz from there as Hamburg came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet in his last three starts. Hamburg take on RB Leipzig at home next Sunday.

Daniel Heuer Fernandes
Hamburger SV
