Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Holds on for draw
Fernandes allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.
Fernandes allowed the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute but held Augsburg from there as Hamburg came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts and hasn't kept a clean sheet since February. Hamburg head to Stuttgart next weekend.
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