Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Three saves in 3-2 victory
Heuer Fernandes registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Union Berlin.
Fernandes has made at least three saves in each of the last four games. He has kept three clean sheets in the last five matches. He conceded from the penalty spot in the opening goal of the game, and conceded the final goal of the game. In total he has kept six clean sheets in 21 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now