Daniel Heuer Fernandes headshot

Daniel Heuer Fernandes News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Heuer Fernandes made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus RB Leipzig.

Heuer Fernandes made three saves and conceded twice in Sunday's clash against Leipzig, extending his run to three consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has been heavily tested, recording 19 saves while allowing seven goals across his last six appearances, with just two clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back Wednesday against Leverkusen.

Daniel Heuer Fernandes
Hamburger SV
