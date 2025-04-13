Daniel Injury: Forced off injured

Daniel (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in the 21st minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to LAFC.

Daniel was forced to leave his teammates in the 21st minute of Saturday's game due to an apparent injury. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss time. If that is the case, Earl Edwards Jr. will likely replace him in goal for the time being.