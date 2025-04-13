Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel headshot

Daniel Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Daniel (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in the 21st minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to LAFC.

Daniel was forced to leave his teammates in the 21st minute of Saturday's game due to an apparent injury. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss time. If that is the case, Earl Edwards Jr. will likely replace him in goal for the time being.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now