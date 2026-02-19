Daniel James Injury: Back available

James (back) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Good news, Stach, Struijk, Dan James are back in training and available."

James is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last match due to a back injury. The forward has dealt with multiple injuries this season and has recently held a bench role, so the club could opt to be cautious with his workload.