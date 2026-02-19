Daniel James headshot

Daniel James Injury: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

James (back) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Good news, Stach, Struijk, Dan James are back in training and available."

James is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last match due to a back injury. The forward has dealt with multiple injuries this season and has recently held a bench role, so the club could opt to be cautious with his workload.

Daniel James
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 14
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 14
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
80 days ago
FPL GW14 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
SOC
FPL GW14 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
80 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
83 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
121 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
121 days ago