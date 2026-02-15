Daniel James headshot

Daniel James Injury: Dealing with back issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

James is dealing with back issues and wasn't an option for Sunday's win against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, coach Daniel Farke said in a press conference, according to LeedsLive. "Dan has issues with his back."

James' injury woes are not over, as he is now dealing with a back issue shortly after returning from a long term hamstring injury. The forward is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the problem and clarify a potential timetable. That said, his absence does not shake up the starting XI, as he had been operating primarily as a bench option prior to his long-term layoff.

Daniel James
Leeds United
