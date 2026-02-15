Daniel James Injury: Dealing with back issues

James is dealing with back issues and wasn't an option for Sunday's win against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, coach Daniel Farke said in a press conference, according to LeedsLive. "Dan has issues with his back."

James' injury woes are not over, as he is now dealing with a back issue shortly after returning from a long term hamstring injury. The forward is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the problem and clarify a potential timetable. That said, his absence does not shake up the starting XI, as he had been operating primarily as a bench option prior to his long-term layoff.