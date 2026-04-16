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Daniel James Injury: Not in training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

James (groin) hasn't participated in training this week and might not be available for Saturday's game against Wolverhampton, according to manager Daniel Farke. "For the other players that are injured, with Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Anton Stach, the first step is more or less that they would be back in team training and then if they have a bit of team training then they're also available for the games. As it stands, so today [Thursday], no one is back in team training yet, but we have two more days."

James has missed Leeds' last two games, and since he's yet to return to training, his chances of being an option for the weekend clash against Wolverhampton are minimal. That said, Farke left the door open for a return in case he appears in training Friday, but that's looking very unlikely. James wouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal even if he's cleared to return, as he hasn't started a Premier League match since Nov. 29, 2025.

Daniel James
Leeds United
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