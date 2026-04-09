Daniel James Injury: Suffers adductor strain
James is out for Monday's match against Manchester United due to an adductor injury, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Daniel [will] also miss the game. So he had sadly an adductor strain just in the session before the cup game, and won't be available.
James is one of the few players out for the club heading into Monday, as the attacker is out with an adductor strain. Luckily for the club, this will not force a change, as he has not started in his past two appearances on the team sheet. He is likely to be eyeing around a two to three week absence, hopefully still returning in April.
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