James was on the bench for Saturday's clash against the Cottagers as he was returning from a long trip with Wales and was rested by his coach. That said, he entered the pitch in the 77th minute before taking a hit to his body and was forced off in the 89th minute with an apparent muscle injury. The forward will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can return on Saturday against the Wolves. That said, if he has to miss some time, Brenden Aaronson will likely replace him on the right wing again.