Daniel James Injury: Trains with team, could be back

James (groin) returned to team training this week and could be in contention for Wednesday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Daniel is back in team training. He needs session after session."

James had been absent from training for several weeks with a groin issue, missing Leeds' last three fixtures across all competitions in the process, making his return to the training pitch a welcome development. The winger has not started a Premier League match since Nov. 29, so his immediate role upon return figures to be off the bench rather than straight into the starting lineup, but having him available again gives manager Farke an extra attacking option as Leeds United push through the final stretch of their campaign.