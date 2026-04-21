Daniel James headshot

Daniel James Injury: Trains with team, could be back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 4:01am

James (groin) returned to team training this week and could be in contention for Wednesday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Daniel is back in team training. He needs session after session."

James had been absent from training for several weeks with a groin issue, missing Leeds' last three fixtures across all competitions in the process, making his return to the training pitch a welcome development. The winger has not started a Premier League match since Nov. 29, so his immediate role upon return figures to be off the bench rather than straight into the starting lineup, but having him available again gives manager Farke an extra attacking option as Leeds United push through the final stretch of their campaign.

Daniel James
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 14
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 14
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
141 days ago
FPL GW14 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
SOC
FPL GW14 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
141 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
144 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
182 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
182 days ago