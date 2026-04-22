Daniel James News: Finds bench
James (groin) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Bournemouth.
James had returned to the team sheet Wednesday after he was involved in training this week, with the attacker fit enough to earn a bench role. This ends his three-match slide due to the groin injury, a boost to depth for the team. With a minimal four starts in 15 appearances this season, he is likely to remain in a bench role.
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