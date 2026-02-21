Daniel James News: Finds bench role
James (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.
James is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after returning from a back injury that kept him out of the last match. The forward has struggled with multiple injuries this season and continues in a rotational role. The club appears to be managing his workload carefully as he builds back fitness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 1482 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW14 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider82 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 2985 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9123 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel James See More