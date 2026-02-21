Daniel James headshot

Daniel James News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

James (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.

James is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after returning from a back injury that kept him out of the last match. The forward has struggled with multiple injuries this season and continues in a rotational role. The club appears to be managing his workload carefully as he builds back fitness.

Daniel James
Leeds United
