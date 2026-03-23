Daniel James News: Seven crosses in seven minutes
James registered seven crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.
James came off the bench with seven minutes to go and attempted seven crosses as Leeds chased for a winner. He was unsuccessful with all of these crosses but showed lots of attacking intent with his cameo appearance. He has only attempted more than seven crosses on one occasion.
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