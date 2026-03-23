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Daniel James News: Seven crosses in seven minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

James registered seven crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

James came off the bench with seven minutes to go and attempted seven crosses as Leeds chased for a winner. He was unsuccessful with all of these crosses but showed lots of attacking intent with his cameo appearance. He has only attempted more than seven crosses on one occasion.

Daniel James
Leeds United
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