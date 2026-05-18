Daniel James News: Two shots in Sunday's win
James had two shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Brighton.
James made his second consecutive start Sunday, once again occupying the right side of the midfield. He managed two shots and four crosses on the attack, though he didn't record a shot on target, chance created or an accurate cross. He was subbed off in the 60th minute for Wilfried Gnonto.
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