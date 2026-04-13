Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Injury: Returns with U23 team

Kyereh (knee) made his first competitive appearance in over 1,000 days on the weekend, coming off the bench in the 77th minute for Freiburg's U23 side against SV Eintracht Trier 05 and providing an assist for the 4-1 final score, according to the club.

Kyereh had suffered a torn ACL back in Feb. 2023 and battled through numerous complications during what became an extraordinarily lengthy recovery, making Saturday's appearance a genuinely emotional milestone for the 30-year-old Ghanaian. Coach Julian Schuster had already confirmed he had been back in team training for some time, and this first taste of competitive action in the Regionalliga Sudwest is the natural next step in his reintegration. Despite the direct contribution, Freiburg will continue to manage his workload carefully given the extreme length of his absence before considering any involvement with the first team.