Daniel-Kofi Kyereh headshot

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Injury: Returns with U23 team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kyereh (knee) made his first competitive appearance in over 1,000 days on the weekend, coming off the bench in the 77th minute for Freiburg's U23 side against SV Eintracht Trier 05 and providing an assist for the 4-1 final score, according to the club.

Kyereh had suffered a torn ACL back in Feb. 2023 and battled through numerous complications during what became an extraordinarily lengthy recovery, making Saturday's appearance a genuinely emotional milestone for the 30-year-old Ghanaian. Coach Julian Schuster had already confirmed he had been back in team training for some time, and this first taste of competitive action in the Regionalliga Sudwest is the natural next step in his reintegration. Despite the direct contribution, Freiburg will continue to manage his workload carefully given the extreme length of his absence before considering any involvement with the first team.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel-Kofi Kyereh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel-Kofi Kyereh See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022