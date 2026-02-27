Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Injury: Training with group

Kyereh (knee) is back in team training, according to manager Julian Schuster. Kofi (Kyereh) is already participating in entire training sessions, that's really encouraging and a step in the right direction."

Kyereh is still injured, but has received massive news, as the midfielder is already training with his teammates. With a return initially not expected for another month, this is huge news, possibly an option as soon as the next few games. However, this will depend on his recovery, not likely to be rushed into action.