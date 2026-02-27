Daniel-Kofi Kyereh headshot

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Injury: Training with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:49am

Kyereh (knee) is back in team training, according to manager Julian Schuster. Kofi (Kyereh) is already participating in entire training sessions, that's really encouraging and a step in the right direction."

Kyereh is still injured, but has received massive news, as the midfielder is already training with his teammates. With a return initially not expected for another month, this is huge news, possibly an option as soon as the next few games. However, this will depend on his recovery, not likely to be rushed into action.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel-Kofi Kyereh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel-Kofi Kyereh See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022