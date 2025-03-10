Daniel Lovitz News: Assists from open play cross

Lovitz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Portland Timbers.

Lovitz picked up his first goal involvement of the season as he found Ahmed Qasem with a well placed cross to score the second goal of the game. The full-back attempted four crosses and completed two as well as putting his only shot of the game on target. The 33-year-old also won his only tackle of the game and made two interceptions.