Daniel Lovitz

Daniel Lovitz News: Assists from open play cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lovitz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Portland Timbers.

Lovitz picked up his first goal involvement of the season as he found Ahmed Qasem with a well placed cross to score the second goal of the game. The full-back attempted four crosses and completed two as well as putting his only shot of the game on target. The 33-year-old also won his only tackle of the game and made two interceptions.

Daniel Lovitz
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
