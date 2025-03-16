Daniel Lovitz News: Provides assist Sunday

Lovitz assisted once to go with two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Lovitz created the chance for Ahmed Qasem's goal by lifting a great ball from his own half of the pitch during the 44th minute of the victory. The defender also led his side with five tackles in a solid overall performance. After assisting in two straight appearances, he could hold attacking upside if he's able to take advantage of the momentum.