Daniel Maldini Injury: Absent versus Fiorentina
Maldini won't be involved Monday due to patellar tendon soreness, Corriere dello Sport relayed.
Maldini didn't train for a few days in a row because of an ailment and will be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's away game versus Napoli. Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov will lead the line in relief.
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