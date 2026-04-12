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Daniel Maldini Injury: Absent versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Maldini won't be involved Monday due to patellar tendon soreness, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Maldini didn't train for a few days in a row because of an ailment and will be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's away game versus Napoli. Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov will lead the line in relief.

Daniel Maldini
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