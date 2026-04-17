Daniel Maldini Injury: Spotted in training ahead of Napoli clash

Maldini (knee) trained regularly Saturday and could be an option versus Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Maldini missed the last match due to knee soreness, but his injury isn't too concerning, although it forces him to rest from time to time. He's trending in the right direction, but his minutes could be monitored closely even if he's available. Boulaye Dia got the start, while Petar Ratkov came off the bench in the last contest. Maldini has been the top option when healthy, taking at least one shot in six straight showings, totaling 11 attempts (three on target), scoring once and adding four chances created and five tackles (four won).