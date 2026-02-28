Daniel Maldini headshot

Daniel Maldini Injury: Will miss Torino clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Maldini won't be involved Sunday because of a minor ankle injury, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Maldini will be spared after rolling his ankle in training, but he's not expected to be out for long and could be back as soon as Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Atalanta. Petar Ratkov or Boulaye Dia will lead the line in relief.

Daniel Maldini
Lazio
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Maldini See More
