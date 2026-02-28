Daniel Maldini Injury: Will miss Torino clash
Maldini won't be involved Sunday because of a minor ankle injury, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Maldini will be spared after rolling his ankle in training, but he's not expected to be out for long and could be back as soon as Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Atalanta. Petar Ratkov or Boulaye Dia will lead the line in relief.
