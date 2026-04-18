Daniel Maldini News: Available on Sunday
Maldini (knee) is a bench option for Saturday's game versus Napoli.
Maldini is returning after dealing with knee soreness last week and will eventually come off the bench for the first time since joining Lazio. Tijjani Noslin has been chosen over Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkow to lead the line in this one.
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