Daniel Maldini News: Five shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Maldini registered five shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Atalanta.

Maldini took five shots and created three chances and still couldn't break the deadlock during Saturday's clash. Maldini had plenty of volume throughout the match but just couldn't find a way through the Atalanta defense. It was a frustrating performance in the end, but this sort of volume is encouraging for Maldini moving forward.

Daniel Maldini
Lazio
