Daniel Maldini News: Five shots in loss

Maldini took five shots and created three chances and still couldn't break the deadlock during Saturday's clash. Maldini had plenty of volume throughout the match but just couldn't find a way through the Atalanta defense. It was a frustrating performance in the end, but this sort of volume is encouraging for Maldini moving forward.