Daniel Maldini News: Nets in Sassuolo contest

Maldini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one clearance and drew one foul in Monday's 2-1 win versus Sassuolo.

Maldini didn't have a lot of opportunities but seized his first one, eluding a defender and tucking it in the empty net after an attempt by a teammate was denied. It's his first goal of the season, while he had provided an assist in one of his first Lazio appearances. He has recorded at least one shot in his last three outings, amassing seven attempts (two on target) and posting three key passes and two tackles (two won) through that stretch.