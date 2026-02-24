Daniel Maldini News: Quiet outing in draw

Maldini had one off-target shot and suffered three fouls during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Maldini had his fourth consecutive start but couldn't bring the same numbers from the previous game, being mostly dominated by the opposing defense, which led him to be subbed off midway the second half. After barely playing during the first half of the season with Atalanta, the forward is benefiting from the change of scenery and now those who count on him for fantasy purposes will wonder when the increased minutes will finally translate into goals and consistent numbers.